金星に雷は存在しない、新たな研究が示唆

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月4日、2023年
A recent study conducted by researchers from multiple universities concludes that lightning is unlikely to occur on the surface of Venus. The team, comprising scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder, West Virginia University, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of California, Berkeley, reanalyzed signals detected by NASA’s Pioneer Venus spacecraft in 1978. These signals, known as whistler waves, are typically associated with lightning activity on Earth.

Whistler waves are low-frequency electromagnetic waves produced by colliding electrons in the atmosphere. On Earth, they are generated by lightning strikes. However, the new study suggests that the Venusian versions of these waves may not indicate lightning activity as previously assumed.

Using data collected in 2021 by the Parker Solar Probe, another NASA spacecraft, the researchers found that the whistler waves detected were heading downwards towards the planet’s surface instead of being expelled into space. This indicates that lightning might not be the primary cause of these electrical signals.

While the presence of lightning on Venus has been debated for decades, this study brings forth new insights. The researchers propose that magnetic reconnection, a phenomenon where magnetic field lines twist, snap, and reconnect, could be responsible for generating the whistler waves on Venus.

The study emphasizes that there is still more research needed to conclusively determine the existence of lightning on Venus. The Parker Solar Probe is set to make another pass near Venus, providing researchers with further opportunities to study the planet’s weather in more detail.

The research has been published in Geophysical Research Letters.

– Geophysical Research Letters

