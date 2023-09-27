都市生活

新しい量子材料: 個々のグラフェンナノリボンが初めて接触

Byガブリエル・ボータ

27月2023日、XNUMX年
新しい量子材料: 個々のグラフェンナノリボンが初めて接触

Scientists at Empa and their international collaborators have achieved a major breakthrough in quantum technology by successfully contacting individual atomically precise graphene nanoribbons. Graphene nanoribbons are two-dimensional structures of carbon that exhibit unique physical properties and a variety of electrical, magnetic, and optical effects. However, studying these nanoribbons is challenging, as their quantum properties become more pronounced as they become narrower. In this study, the researchers used carbon nanotube electrodes of a similar size to contact single graphene nanoribbons, which are only about 1 nanometer wide.
Collaborating with other research groups, the team obtained the atomically precise graphene nanoribbons from the nanotech@surfaces laboratory at Empa and the precursor molecules from the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research. The carbon nanotubes were grown by a group at Peking University, and computational analysis was done in collaboration with the University of Warwick.
To ensure precise contact between the nanoribbons and nanotube electrodes, the researchers had to carefully transfer and align them on the same substrate. The success of the experiment was confirmed through charge transport measurements conducted at low temperatures. The researchers expect that the robust quantum effects of graphene nanoribbons may even be observable at room temperature, which could have significant implications for the design of future quantum materials. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to realizing the promise of quantum technology, with its potential to revolutionize various fields such as computing, communication, and materials science.
ソース：
– Empa researchers and their international collaborators have successfully attached carbon nanotube electrodes to individual atomically precise nanoribbons. Credit: Empa
– Research article published in Nature Electronics: “Individual long graphene nanoribbons contacted by rolled-up carbon nanotube electrodes” [No URL provided]

By ガブリエル・ボータ

