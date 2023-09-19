オーストラリア、サル痘ウイルス検出用のCRISPRベースの診断ツールを開発

Researchers in Australia have developed a groundbreaking diagnostic tool, MPXV-CRISPR, for the detection of the monkeypox virus (MPXV). This tool, the first of its kind in Australia, utilizes CRISPR technology to detect the virus with remarkable precision and speed. The research, a collaborative effort led by the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, was published in The Lancet Microbe.

While CRISPR technology is best known for its capabilities in genome editing, it has recently emerged as a powerful tool for diagnostic purposes. MPXV-CRISPR is designed to target specific genetic sequences found only in the MPXV virus. The University of Melbourne’s Dr. Soo Jen Low, one of the study’s co-first authors, explained that CRISPR-based diagnostic tools act like super-precise detectives, quickly identifying genetic material associated with specific pathogens.

The MPXV-CRISPR tool is programmed to recognize the virus by engineering “guides” based on a database of 523 MPXV genomes. When viral DNA is present in a clinical sample, the CRISPR system is guided to the target and emits a signal indicating the presence of the virus. The sensitivity and precision levels of this testing method are comparable to gold-standard PCR methods but with the advantage of delivering results in a fraction of the time.

One of the groundbreaking features of MPXV-CRISPR is the speed at which it can provide a diagnosis. Traditional monkeypox diagnostics often rely on centralized laboratory settings, which can result in delays of several days before test results are available. In contrast, MPXV-CRISPR can detect the virus in just 45 minutes, allowing for rapid on-site detection.

The research team is now working on adapting MPXV-CRISPR into a portable device that can be deployed at points of care around the country. This would enable faster and more accessible diagnosis, particularly in remote areas or places with limited resources. The team aims to revolutionize the management of monkeypox, improve patient outcomes, and enhance public health response to future outbreaks.

The research collaboration involved the Peter Doherty Institute, the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre, and Monash University.

