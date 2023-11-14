ハリケーン発生後、ツイッター上で気候変動に関する議論が増加していることが新たな研究で判明

A recent study conducted by researchers from the City University of London reveals that Twitter users in areas affected by major hurricanes engage in climate change discussions up to 200% more frequently in the weeks following the extreme weather events. The findings, published in the open-access journal PLOS Climate, shed light on how public discourse surrounding climate change is influenced by natural disasters.

In order to investigate the impact of hurricanes on the discussion of climate change, the researchers analyzed 65 million Twitter posts related to 18 major North Atlantic hurricanes between 2010 and 2020. Additionally, they examined 240 thousand news articles linked in these tweets that mentioned climate change. The reliability of these articles was assessed using NewsGuard, a media reliability assessor.

The study found that hurricanes act as triggers for heightened online conversations about climate change. Tweets geolocated in states affected by the hurricanes increased between 80% and 200% compared to the baseline level. However, this increase was observed only in specific regions, and the discussion returned to baseline levels within two months.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that unreliable news sources tended to use the term “global warming” and often referred to conspiracy theories surrounding hurricane manipulation by the US government through a radio transmitter.

While it is important to note that Twitter users may not be wholly representative of the general population, this study reinforces the usefulness of the platform in studying public perception. The findings suggest that local concerns about climate change following hurricanes may be temporary. Co-author Professor Andrea Baronchelli emphasizes the significance of this research, stating that the heightened awareness in the weeks following a hurricane provides an opportunity for policy makers to engage with the public regarding climate change issues.

Overall, this study highlights the relationship between extreme weather events and public awareness of climate change, furthering our understanding of how natural disasters shape the climate change discourse.

よくある質問（FAQ）

1. 研究はどのように行われましたか?

The researchers analyzed 65 million Twitter posts related to 18 major North Atlantic hurricanes from 2010 to 2020. They also examined 240 thousand news articles linked in these tweets that mentioned climate change and assessed their reliability using NewsGuard.

2. What did the study find?

The study found that Twitter users in areas affected by hurricanes discussed climate change up to 200% more frequently in the weeks following the extreme weather events. However, these increases were observed only in specific regions and returned to baseline levels within two months.

3. How did unreliable news sources contribute to the discussion?

According to the researchers, unreliable news sources tended to use the term “global warming” and often referred to conspiracy theories regarding hurricane manipulation by the US government through a radio transmitter.

4. Are Twitter users representative of the general population?

It is important to note that Twitter users may not be wholly representative of the general population. However, the study emphasizes the usefulness of the platform in studying public perception.