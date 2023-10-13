都市生活

科学

ベガロケット、VV23ミッションでXNUMX基の主要衛星の打ち上げに成功

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月13日、2023年
The VV23 mission from Vega, the light launcher offered by Arianespace, successfully launched at 1:36 UTC on October 9 from the Guyana Space Center. This mission, the fifth shared SSMS (Small Satellites Mission Service) by Arianespace since September 2020, carried two main payloads: Theos 2, an Earth observation satellite built by Airbus Defence and Space for Thailand’s Geoinformatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), and the Triton meteorological satellite from the Taiwanese Space Agency (TASA).

Along with these two primary satellites, there were ten cubesats on board the Vega rocket, including the French demonstrator N3SS (Nanosat 3U pour la Surveillance du Spectre), developed by Cnes and Toulouse startup U-Space. The European Commission also supported several missions in this launch, including Anser Leader, Anser Follower 1 and 2 (Spanish cubesats), CSC/Syndeo 1 and 2 (Dutch cubesats), and EstCube 2 (Estonian student cubesat).

The flight of the three first stages of the Vega rocket lasted just over 6 minutes, followed by two ignitions of the Avum upper stage to inject the two main satellites into an altitude of 601 km. The ten cubesats separated from the SSMS dispenser after two more ignitions of the stage, approximately 43 minutes and 58 seconds after liftoff. Finally, a fifth Avum ignition de-orbited the stage.

With the success of the VV23 mission, Vega has returned to flight after the failure of its first commercial mission in December 2022. This mission also marked Arianespace’s third and final launch of 2023. It was the penultimate flight of the original version of Vega, which was commissioned in February 2012. The final flight of the first version of Vega is expected in April 2024, followed by the introduction of Vega C in the fourth quarter.

ソース：
– アリアンスペース
– Airbus Defence and Space
– Geoinformatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA)
– Taiwanese Space Agency (TASA)
– Cnes
– U-Space
– 欧州宇宙機関

