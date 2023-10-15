都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

より多くのイソプレンを放出する樹木は大気汚染とオゾン問題を悪化させる可能性がある

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月15日、2023年
より多くのイソプレンを放出する樹木は大気汚染とオゾン問題を悪化させる可能性がある

Researchers have found that as the planet warms, trees such as oaks and poplars may end up emitting more isoprene, a compound that contributes to poor air quality. Isoprene exacerbates the issue of particulate matter concentration in the atmosphere and adds to the problem of low-atmosphere ozone. However, this compound also improves the quality of clean air and enhances the resilience of plants against environmental stressors.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the dilemma of striking a balance between the benefits and drawbacks of isoprene emission. Tom Sharkey, the corresponding author of the research, emphasizes the importance of understanding the issue in order to find effective solutions.

Isoprene has been a subject of study since the 1970s, with emission levels second only to methane from human activities. In the 1980s, misguided claims were made regarding plants producing more air pollution than vehicles. Isoprene reacts with compounds from coal-fired power plants and contributes to the formation of ozone, aerosols, and other harmful byproducts detrimental to human and plant health.

The air quality downwind from cities can be worse than the air quality within the cities themselves due to the combination of isoprene and nitrogen oxides. As the isoprene-laden air passes through a city, it becomes heavily polluted. The researchers are currently investigating the biomolecular processes that lead to isoprene production in plants.

Contrary to previous beliefs that plants produce isoprene solely during photosynthesis, the researchers have found that an increase in carbon dioxide levels reduces the production rate of isoprene, while increasing temperatures have the opposite effect. This research will enable scientists to better estimate future isoprene emission levels from plants.

With this knowledge, scientists can work towards finding ways to mitigate the negative impacts of isoprene emission while still harnessing its benefits for plant resilience and environmental adaptation.

ソース：
– Title: Trees Emitting More Isoprene Could Exacerbate Air Pollution and Ozone Problems
– 出典: 米国科学アカデミー紀要

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

コロラド大学ボルダー校のイノベーションが経済に与える影響

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ESAのPAVERプロジェクトは月面に走行可能な表面を作成することを目指す

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

酸素レベルの倍増が生物に及ぼす影響: 興味深いシナリオ

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

コロラド大学ボルダー校のイノベーションが経済に与える影響

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ESAのPAVERプロジェクトは月面に走行可能な表面を作成することを目指す

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

酸素レベルの倍増が生物に及ぼす影響: 興味深いシナリオ

10月17日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

Doerr School of Sustainability が Mineral-X を開始: 鉱業をクリーン エネルギーに向けて推進

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント