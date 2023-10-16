都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

太陽光で廃水を貴重な化学物質に変える

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月16日、2023年
太陽光で廃水を貴重な化学物質に変える

Researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology and the Harbin Institute of Technology have developed a innovative method for converting wastewater contaminants into valuable chemicals using sunlight. This breakthrough could potentially revolutionize the field of chemical manufacturing by providing a sustainable and eco-friendly approach.

Traditional chemical manufacturing processes are often energy-intensive and harmful to the environment. To address this issue, the researchers utilized semiconductor biohybrids, which combine efficient light-harvesting materials with living cells, to harness solar energy for chemical production. However, the challenge was finding a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to scale up this technology.

The study focused on converting pollutants found in wastewater into semiconductor biohybrids directly within the wastewater environment. By utilizing the organic carbon, heavy metals, and sulfate compounds present in wastewater as raw materials, the researchers were able to create valuable chemicals.

Industrial wastewater is complex and often toxic to bacterial cells, making it difficult for them to metabolize efficiently. It also contains high levels of salt and dissolved oxygen, requiring bacteria with specific capabilities. To overcome these challenges, the researchers selected a fast-growing marine bacterium called Vibrio natriegens, which has exceptional tolerance for high salt concentration and the ability to utilize various carbon sources. They engineered the bacterium to produce hydrogen sulfide, which played a crucial role in creating CdS nanoparticles that efficiently absorb light. These nanoparticles enabled the production of semiconductor biohybrids, allowing the non-photosynthetic bacteria to utilize light for chemical production.

Their primary target chemical was 2,3-butanediol (BDO), a valuable commodity chemical. The results showed that the sunlight-activated biohybrids significantly increased BDO production compared to bacterial cells alone. The process also demonstrated scalability, with successful solar-driven BDO production on a substantial 5-liter scale using actual wastewater.

The biohybrid platform not only reduces the carbon footprint and product costs but also has a smaller overall environmental impact compared to traditional bacterial fermentation and fossil fuel-based production methods. Additionally, these biohybrids can be produced using various sources of wastewater.

This research presents a promising pathway for transforming wastewater contaminants into valuable chemicals using sunlight, providing a sustainable and eco-friendly solution for chemical manufacturing.

ソース：
– Pi, S. et al, Solar-driven waste-to-chemical conversion by wastewater-derived semiconductor biohybrids, Nature Sustainability (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41893-023-01233-2

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

2023 年のオリオン座流星群: 見逃せない天体の光景

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

SpaceXの本日の打ち上げは、スペースコーストの年間記録に匹敵する

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

巨大ガス惑星はこれまで考えられていたよりも一般的であることが研究で示唆されている

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

2023 年のオリオン座流星群: 見逃せない天体の光景

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

SpaceXの本日の打ち上げは、スペースコーストの年間記録に匹敵する

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

巨大ガス惑星はこれまで考えられていたよりも一般的であることが研究で示唆されている

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

史上最強の火星地震は小惑星の衝突ではなく地殻変動によって引き起こされた

10月17日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント