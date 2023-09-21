都市生活

XNUMX代の研究者がプラスチックに穴を開ける能力を持つスズメバチを発見

Byガブリエル・ボータ

21月2023日、XNUMX年
In a remarkable discovery, a teenage researcher named Matvey Nikelshparg has found that a species of parasitoid wasp has the ability to drill through plastic. Nikelshparg, who has a passion for studying parasitoid wasps, made this discovery while conducting experiments with the insects in his home lab.

The species in question, Eupelmus messene, is a tiny wasp that typically lays its eggs on or inside other bugs. These wasps use an organ called an ovipositor to bore into hardened plant growths, known as galls, which protect the larvae of other wasp species. However, Nikelshparg observed that the E. messene wasp could use its ovipositor to drill through a plastic petri dish and lay an egg outside of the container.

Nikelshparg reported his findings in The Journal of Hymenoptera Research. He conducted experiments to explore what would happen when multiple E. messene wasps were placed with a single host larva in a petri dish. While most of the wasps immediately attacked the larva, one individual chose to drill into the polystyrene wall of the dish instead. This behavior was observed in eight out of 56 raised wasps.

The process of drilling through plastic took over two hours for the wasps, during which they would take breaks for lunch or water. The researchers also noted that the drilling motion of the wasp differed from their drilling into galls. It appeared that the wasps had a flexible drilling behavior when it came to plastic surfaces.

The ability of these wasps to penetrate plastic presents intriguing questions. It is unclear how the wasps puncture the smooth surface of the petri dish, especially since cracks, which they usually exploit in galls, are not present in plastic. Additionally, it remains unknown why other related species do not exhibit the same behavior.

This discovery could have broader implications for understanding the puncturing tools of various insects, including mosquitoes that carry diseases. It may even lead to the development of new surgical equipment inspired by the wasps’ drilling abilities.

ソース：
– The Journal of Hymenoptera Research
– Uroš Cerkvenik, biologist at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia

