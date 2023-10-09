都市生活

美しい NGC 6951: 宇宙の芸術作品

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月9日、2023年
The Hubble Space Telescope has provided us with countless stunning images of galaxies throughout the years, and the latest addition to its collection is no exception. Located 78 million light years away, NGC 6951 is a barred spiral galaxy that captivates with its bright blue spiral arms, star clusters, and trails of dark orange dust. The galaxy’s center is home to a supermassive black hole surrounded by a ring of stars, gas, and dust, known as a circumnuclear ring.

Data for the image of NGC 6951 was collected using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, which were installed during servicing missions by astronauts in 2009. This stunning image is the result of their efforts, allowing us to witness the beauty of this distant realm.

NGC 6951 has a fascinating history as well, with its highest rates of star formation occurring around 800 million years ago. After a 300 million-year hiatus, the star factory started up again, and in the past 25 years, the galaxy has witnessed six major supernova explosions. The average age of star clusters in NGC 6951 is around 200 to 300 million years, with some as old as one billion years.

Formally classified as a Type II Seyfert galaxy, NGC 6951 emits significant infrared radiation and has slow-moving gaseous matter at its center. However, some astronomers also classify it as a low-ionization nuclear emission-line region (LINER) galaxy, which emits weakly ionized or neutral atoms. The combination of these features makes NGC 6951 a unique and captivating celestial object.

Each day between October 2 and October 7, NASA will be unveiling a new image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope as part of their image release campaign. NGC 6951 is just one of the many wonders of the universe that Hubble continues to reveal, reminding us of the infinite beauty that lies beyond our world.

出典: 出典記事

