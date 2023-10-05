都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

マンチェスター大学は宇宙の起源を研究するという使命において重要な役割を果たしています

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月5日、2023年
マンチェスター大学は宇宙の起源を研究するという使命において重要な役割を果たしています

The University of Manchester has been selected to participate in the groundbreaking LiteBIRD mission, which aims to trace patterns in light from the early Universe. Led by Japan, the mission will investigate the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation to test the validity of the cosmological inflation theory, which explains how the Universe rapidly expanded after the Big Bang. The UK Space Agency has initially committed £2.7 million to fund UK scientists, including those from Manchester, in designing the mission’s specialized science instruments and analyzing the data.

The UK’s financial support will also enable Cardiff University to manufacture the telescopes’ lenses and filters. The mission is projected to receive a total of £17 million in UK investment and is scheduled to launch before 2030. LiteBIRD will analyze the B-mode polarization pattern in the CMB to detect “primordial gravitational waves,” providing evidence for or against cosmological inflation.

The University of Manchester’s astronomers will contribute to the data analysis team, working to isolate the CMB radiation from other forms of radiation in the Universe while minimizing instrumental interference. LiteBIRD is part of a European Consortium, with France’s space agency CNES leading the project.

LiteBIRD succeeds the immensely successful European Space Agency’s Planck mission, in which Manchester played a major role. The university’s expertise and experience in CMB research, dating back to the late 1970s, will contribute significantly to the mission’s success. Other UK institutions, including Cardiff University, Cambridge, MSSL, UCL, Oxford, and Sussex, will also contribute to the mission’s development.

Dr. Stuart Harper, a post-doctoral researcher at Manchester, expressed excitement about working on LiteBIRD, highlighting the importance of understanding contaminating “foreground” emissions and instrumental errors for analyzing the data. Manchester’s involvement in LiteBIRD, along with its leadership in the Simons Observatory project, positions the university and the UK at the forefront of cosmological research for the next decade.

ソース：
- マンチェスター大学
– 英国宇宙庁

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

NASAロケットミッション、地球上層大気への金環日食の影響を研究するインド出身の科学者主導

10月7日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

BlueWalker 3 衛星の天文学への影響: 新たな発見と懸念

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASAロケットミッション、地球上層大気への金環日食の影響を研究するインド出身の科学者主導

10月7日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

BlueWalker 3 衛星の天文学への影響: 新たな発見と懸念

10月7日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

オンライン マーケティングにおける Cookie の同意とプライバシーの重要性

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

コズミック・クリフ: 隠された星の誕生を明らかにする

10月7日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント