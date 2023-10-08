都市生活

ガブリエル・ボータ

10月8日、2023年
アリゾナ大学天文学部が巨大マゼラン望遠鏡プロジェクトのマイルストーンを達成

The University of Arizona School of Astronomy has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing project to construct the Giant Magellan Telescope. The seventh and final mirror of the telescope has now reached its peak temperature during the casting process. This completion of the mirror brings the project one step closer to enabling astronomers to observe the earliest parts of galaxies located light years away.

The Giant Magellan Telescope is a ground-based optical telescope that will provide researchers with a powerful tool to explore the origins of galaxies and potentially make groundbreaking discoveries. This telescope is crucial for detecting signs of life in the atmospheres of distant planets.

The construction of the telescope has been a long and intricate process, involving the dedicated efforts of thousands of scientists. The seventh mirror, which forms a colossal honeycomb structure measuring 28 feet in diameter, weighs only 1/5 of a solid mirror of the same size. This innovative design allows for advanced functionality and efficiency.

Buddy Martin, the mirror polishing project scientist, highlights the importance of the collective dedication to creating the telescope’s final product. The insights gained from the Giant Magellan Telescope will contribute significantly to our understanding of the universe, building upon the University of Arizona’s strong heritage in space science.

While the seventh mirror undergoes the cooling process, which is expected to take approximately three months, the polishing phase will commence shortly after. Once completed, the Giant Magellan Telescope will be a testament to the collaboration and hard work of the team and will pave the way for scientific advancements for future generations.

Overall, the progress in creating the Giant Magellan Telescope marks a substantial achievement for the University of Arizona School of Astronomy and brings us closer to unlocking the secrets of the universe.

– University of Arizona School of Astronomy

ガブリエル・ボータ

