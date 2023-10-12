都市生活

太陽嵐の脅威: 高度な予測システムの必要性

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月12日、2023年
A gigantic solar storm has hit Earth, causing widespread effects and highlighting the need for advanced prediction systems. While the odds of such a storm occurring in any given year are low, experts agree that it is only a matter of time before a catastrophic event takes place. To prepare for this threat, government agencies and scientists worldwide are collaborating to develop prediction methods, with many advocating for the incorporation of artificial intelligence.

The most dangerous type of solar storm is called a coronal mass ejection (CME), which involves the ejection of charged particles from the Sun’s atmosphere at high speeds. These storms occur frequently, but their impact on Earth depends on various factors, including the state of our planet’s magnetic field. When a CME collides with Earth, it can induce large currents in power lines and damage our power grid and electronic infrastructure.

Solar storms can also pose risks to undersea fiber-optic cables used for internet data transmission and satellites in higher orbits. The damage caused by these storms can disrupt internet connectivity and disable important satellite systems like GPS. In some cases, solar storms can even cause satellites in lower orbits to crash to the surface.

Historically, solar storms have wreaked havoc on Earth. The legendary Carrington Event in 1859 caused auroras as far south as the Caribbean and led to disruptions in telegraphy networks. While estimates vary on the frequency of large solar storms, they pose a significant threat to our infrastructure. For example, a solar storm in 1989 knocked out power in Quebec for nine hours.

With the sun entering a period of peak activity, scientists warn that we are entering a solar-storm season. However, our current warning systems provide only a few hours, or even minutes, of notice before a major solar storm hits. To address this limitation, experts are working to develop advanced prediction systems that can provide more extensive warning times. Artificial intelligence is seen as a crucial component in this endeavor.

As we continue to rely heavily on electronic devices and infrastructure, it is essential that we be prepared for the impacts of solar storms. By investing in advanced prediction systems and leveraging artificial intelligence, we can improve our ability to mitigate the effects of future solar storms.

ソース：

– Ian Cohen, Chief Scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
– Delores Knipp, Professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder
– 米国国防総省

