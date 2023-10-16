都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

天の川銀河の球状星団の起源が研究で明らかに

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月16日、2023年
天の川銀河の球状星団の起源が研究で明らかに

A recent study conducted by astronomers at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences in Iran sheds light on the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way. Globular clusters are dense collections of stars that orbit around galaxies, and it has long been suspected that some of these clusters have been stolen from other galaxies or cannibalized by the Milky Way.

The research team used computer simulations to model the interactions between dwarf galaxies, which are small satellite galaxies that orbit the Milky Way, and the globular clusters within them. They found that the percentage of clusters that could be separated from their host galaxies varied depending on the orbits of the clusters and the mass of the galaxy.

Based on their simulations, the astronomers concluded that at least two globular clusters originated from the Fornax galaxy, four from the Large Magellanic Cloud, two from the Small Magellanic Cloud, and 14 from the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy. Additionally, they identified several globular clusters that had a high likelihood of association with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy and the Large Magellanic Cloud.

However, the researchers noted that their models were simplified and did not fully account for the complex 3-dimensional structures of the dwarf galaxies. They called for further research to investigate these newly identified cluster associations and to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way.

ソース：
– Shirazi, A.R., Rahimi, A., Zonoozi, A.H. et al. (2020), “The escape of globular clusters”, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
– Image credit: UCLA/D.R. Law

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

SpaceXの本日の打ち上げは、スペースコーストの年間記録に匹敵する

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

巨大ガス惑星はこれまで考えられていたよりも一般的であることが研究で示唆されている

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

史上最強の火星地震は小惑星の衝突ではなく地殻変動によって引き起こされた

10月17日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

SpaceXの本日の打ち上げは、スペースコーストの年間記録に匹敵する

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

巨大ガス惑星はこれまで考えられていたよりも一般的であることが研究で示唆されている

10月17日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

史上最強の火星地震は小惑星の衝突ではなく地殻変動によって引き起こされた

10月17日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

天文学者が系外惑星WASP-17bの大気中で小さな水晶結晶を発見

10月17日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント