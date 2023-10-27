私たちの銀河の超大質量ブラックホール: 驚くべき速度で回転

Pick any celestial object in the vast expanse of the Universe, and chances are it possesses the remarkable ability to spin. From asteroids tumbling end over end to planets and moons rotating on their axes, even black holes exhibit this mesmerizing phenomenon. Surprisingly, there exists a maximum rate at which these objects can rotate, offering a fascinating insight into the fabric of the cosmos.

For celestial bodies like our home, Earth, the maximum rate of rotation is determined by its surface gravity. While the force of gravity pulls us towards the center of our planet, the Earth’s rotation generates a subtle outward push known as centrifugal force. Although minuscule, this centrifugal force results in a slightly lesser weight experienced at the equator compared to the poles. In fact, due to our 24-hour day, the weight difference between the equator and the poles stands at a mere 0.3%.

However, Saturn, with its relatively rapid 10-hour day, presents a stark contrast, with the weight difference between its equator and poles reaching a significant 19%. This disparity causes Saturn’s gaseous body to bulge slightly at its equator. Now, imagine a hypothetical planet spinning so incredibly fast that the weight difference escalated to 100%. At that point, the planet’s gravitational pull and the centrifugal force at its equator would balance each other out perfectly. Any further increase in the rotation speed would trigger a disastrous consequence – the planet would simply disintegrate. While it’s likely that the planet would reach its breaking point at a lower rotation speed, this hypothetical situation illustrates the concept of the maximum rate of rotation.

Black holes, intriguing cosmic entities, possess their own unique characteristics. Unlike tangible objects with physical surfaces, black holes are composed of mind-bending distortions of space and time, caused by their immense gravity. The event horizon, the boundary beyond which nothing can escape the black hole’s gravitational grasp, does not mark a physical surface. Nevertheless, even black holes have a maximum rate of rotation. Although not associated with the spinning of material, a black hole’s rotation is attributed to the twisting of spacetime. This phenomenon, known as frame dragging, causes space to contort subtly as celestial bodies, such as Earth, spin.

Determining the rotational speed of a black hole can be a challenging task. In a recent study, scientists focused on our galaxy’s supermassive black hole by analyzing radio and X-ray observations of its surrounding area. The intense gravity of the black hole distorts the spectra of light emitted by nearby matter, offering crucial insights. By carefully studying the intensity of light at different wavelengths, the research team estimated the black hole’s spin. Astonishingly, their findings revealed that the black hole’s spin parameter, denoted as “a,” falls between the impressive range of 0.84 and 0.96. This means that our galaxy’s supermassive black hole is rotating at an astonishingly fast pace, approaching the maximal rate of rotation. Intriguingly, its spin surpasses even that of the black hole in M87, which boasts a spin parameter between 0.89 and 0.91.

This ground-breaking research sheds new light on the enigmatic nature of black holes and their remarkable rotational properties. The findings invite further exploration into the mysteries of the cosmos, unveiling captivating insights into the fundamental workings of space and time.

Q＆A

Q: What is the maximum rate of rotation for celestial objects?

A: The maximum rate of rotation varies depending on the celestial object. For objects like Earth, the maximum rate is influenced by surface gravity, whereas for black holes, it is determined by the twisting of spacetime.

Q: How does rotation affect the weight of an object on Earth?

A: The rotation of Earth causes a subtle outward push known as centrifugal force, resulting in slightly lesser weight at the equator compared to the poles.

Q: Can a planet spin so fast that it would fly apart?

A: Yes, if a planet were to spin at an incredibly high speed, the centrifugal force at its equator would eventually balance out the planet’s gravitational pull, causing it to disintegrate.

Q: What determines the rotation of black holes?

A: While the rotation of tangible objects is driven by the spinning of physical mass, black holes rotate due to the twisting of spacetime caused by their immense gravity.

Q: How was the spin of our galaxy’s supermassive black hole estimated?

A: Scientists analyzed radio and X-ray observations of the black hole’s surrounding area, studying the distortion of light spectra emitted by nearby matter to estimate its spin.