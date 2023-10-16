都市生活

エウジェニオ・カラビ: 幾何学と物理学を変革した独創的な数学者

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月16日、2023年
Eugenio Calabi, a renowned mathematician, was known for his transformative and original contributions to the field. One of his most significant achievements was his 1953 conjecture about a special class of manifolds, which later became known as Calabi-Yau manifolds. Initially deemed impossible by other mathematicians, these shapes went on to have profound implications in both mathematics and physics.

A manifold is a surface or space that can exist in any dimension, characterized by the property that a small neighborhood around every point looks flat. Calabi became interested in Kähler manifolds, which are smooth and only come in even dimensions. He was particularly focused on the Ricci curvature, a measure of curvature in mathematics.

Shing-Tung Yau, a graduate student at the time, initially doubted Calabi’s conjecture. However, after presenting counterexamples that were later proven incorrect, Yau realized the potential validity of the conjecture. Over the next three years, Yau worked to prove the existence of Calabi’s proposed manifolds, eventually establishing their mathematical existence.

The significance of Calabi-Yau manifolds extended beyond mathematics. In the mid-1980s, physicists exploring string theory, a framework that sought to unify the forces of nature, discovered that the six hidden dimensions required by their theory could potentially be hidden within Calabi-Yau manifolds. This connection to string theory further fueled research on the properties of Calabi-Yau manifolds, resulting in the construction of thousands of different shapes.

Calabi himself acknowledged the attention his idea received due to its connection to string theory, but emphasized that his original conjecture was purely a geometrical question. Throughout his career, Calabi was known for asking interesting questions and initiating new subjects of study.

Eugenio Calabi’s contributions have had a lasting impact on both mathematics and physics. His inventive approach and transformative ideas continue to inspire future generations of mathematicians and scientists.

ソース：
– [ソース記事]

