顔認識能力における進化と経験の役割

Byロバート・アンドリュー

27月2023日、XNUMX年
Researchers have discovered that our adeptness at processing upright faces is the result of a combination of evolution and experience. The study, conducted on a man named Claudio who has a head that is almost completely rotated backward, sheds light on the factors influencing our face recognition abilities.

When we encounter a familiar face, we can usually identify it instantly. However, the task becomes significantly more challenging when the face is upside down. This study aimed to determine whether our ability to process upright faces is a result of evolutionary mechanisms or simply due to our everyday interactions with people in upright positions.

Claudio, who has a head orientation that is reversed to most faces he has observed, provided a unique opportunity to examine the effects of altered viewpoint on face detection and matching. The researchers tested his face perception abilities in various tasks, including recognizing Thatcherized faces where certain features are altered.

The results showed that Claudio was more accurate in detecting inverted faces and making Thatcher judgments compared to control subjects. However, his face identity matching abilities were similar to those of the controls. This suggests that our proficiency with upright faces stems from a combination of evolutionary mechanisms and experience.

Interestingly, Claudio performed better when viewing upright Thatcherized faces, indicating that the mechanisms involved in perceiving manipulated faces differ from those involved in facial detection and identity matching. The researchers plan to further investigate these differences and explore other aspects of face perception such as facial expressions, age, attractiveness, and more.

This study provides valuable insights into the nature of face recognition abilities and highlights the importance of both evolution and experience in shaping our visual system’s sensitivity to upright faces.

Reference: “The development of upright face perception depends on evolved orientation-specific mechanisms and experience” by Brad Duchaine, Constantin Rezlescu, Lúcia Garrido, Yiyuan Zhang, Maira V. Braga, and Tirta Susilo, published in iScience.

