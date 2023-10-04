都市生活

NASA、スナップショットで奇妙で珍しい銀河に注目

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月4日、2023年
NASA has recently published an image of a unique galaxy that scientists say is one of only five of its kind in the universe. Known as NGC 612, this galaxy is classified as a lenticular shape, which is a shape that falls between a spiral and an elliptical galaxy. Lenticular galaxies are characterized by a disk shape with a round bulge in the center, resembling lentils. However, NGC 612 has some unusual features that make it stand out.

One distinctive aspect of NGC 612 is its young stellar population. Unlike typical lenticular galaxies, which have older stars and little ongoing star formation, the stars in NGC 612 are only 40 to 100 million years old. Additionally, NGC 612 is classified as an active galaxy, with a bright bulge at its center that is over 100 times brighter than the combined light of its stars.

NGC 612 also has the title of a Type II Seyfert galaxy. This classification is given to galaxies that emit a large amount of infrared light, despite appearing normal in visible light. The infrared light emitted by NGC 612 contains valuable thermal data, making it ideal for observation with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

Another rare aspect of NGC 612 is its radio emissions. It is classified as a non-elliptically-shaped radio galaxy, a type of galaxy that has only been discovered five times in the entire universe. Scientists speculate that the radio emissions may be remnants of a past interaction between NGC 612 and a spiral galaxy. Lenticular galaxies such as NGC 612 are believed to have formed through mergers with spiral galaxies.

The image of NGC 612 was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and is the first in NASA’s Galaxy Week series. By studying this unique galaxy, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the factors that cause galaxies to emit radio waves.

ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

