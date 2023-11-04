宇宙ミッションに革命を起こす: 3D プリントされた銅コイルが未来を形作る

Innovation and technological advancements in the field of space exploration have reached new heights with the development of 3D-printed electromagnetic coils made from pure copper. Traditionally, fabricating electromagnetic coils with complex shapes for space missions has been a challenging and time-consuming process. However, thanks to the European Space Agency’s General Support Technology Programme (GSTP), this hurdle has been overcome.

The GSTP has played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration between European industry and academia for the past 30 years, facilitating over 2,000 research contracts. These alliances have accelerated the refinement of technologies, addressing the needs of both spaceflight and commercial applications.

One notable project, led by Zarm Technik in Germany under the umbrella of the GSTP, has successfully developed an end-to-end process for manufacturing electromagnetic coils using laser powder bed fusion 3D printing technology. By combining the electrical conductivity of pure copper with the design freedom provided by additive manufacturing, intricate magnetic field shapes can now be produced with ease and precision.

The incredible potential of 3D-printed copper coils extends beyond space missions. These coils find critical applications in electric motors, magnetic bearings, and magnetorquers used for satellite attitude control. The versatility of the technology allows for customized coil designs tailored to specific magnetic field requirements, enabling enhanced performance and efficiency in various industries.

As the GSTP commemorates its 30th anniversary, its significance in propelling ESA’s technology initiatives cannot be overstated. Originally conceived in 1993 to ensure the Agency remained at the forefront of emerging technologies, the program has evolved into an indispensable part of ESA’s strategy. The success of the GSTP is evident in the unanimous participation of all ESA Member States.

The journey of the GSTP, brimming with achievements and milestones, can be explored through a special video created by ESA. The video encapsulates three decades of technological advancements and highlights the impactful contributions made by the program in shaping the future of space exploration.

よくある質問（FAQ）

What are electromagnetic coils?



Electromagnetic coils are devices that generate a magnetic field when an electric current passes through them. They are widely used in various applications, including electric motors and control systems. How are 3D-printed copper coils beneficial for space missions?



3D-printed copper coils offer the ability to produce complex magnetic field shapes precisely. This is crucial for space missions that require specific magnetic fields for various purposes, such as propulsion, attitude control, and scientific experiments. What is the significance of the General Support Technology Programme (GSTP) in space technology development?



The GSTP plays a crucial role in advancing space technology through research contracts and collaborations with industry and academia. It has supported the development of numerous innovative technologies, including 3D-printed copper coils, enabling ESA to stay at the forefront of necessary space technologies. What other applications can 3D-printed copper coils have?



Besides space missions, 3D-printed copper coils find applications in electric motors, magnetic bearings, and various industrial systems that require precise magnetic field control. The flexibility of additive manufacturing allows for customized coil designs to meet specific needs.