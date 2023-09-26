都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

2023年にXNUMX回続く珍しいスーパームーンが今週金曜日に終了

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

26月2023日、XNUMX年
概要

This Friday night will mark the end of a rare occurrence of four supermoons in 2023. Supermoons, which are full moons that appear larger and brighter than usual, have captivated skywatchers around the world. This will be the last opportunity to observe a supermoon until September 2024.

Supermoons occur when the full moon aligns with the closest point in its elliptical orbit around Earth, known as perigee. As a result, the moon appears up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.

The phenomenon of supermoons has gained popularity in recent years, attracting both amateur and professional astronomers. These celestial events provide a visual spectacle that enchants observers and offers unique opportunities for photography and stargazing.

Although supermoons are not scientifically significant, they contribute to public interest in astronomy and inspire people to connect with the wonders of the universe. Many enthusiasts look forward to these events as a way to appreciate the beauty and grandeur of the cosmos.

It is important to note that while supermoons create a stunning visual experience, their impact on tides and the Earth’s environment is minimal. Contrary to popular belief, supermoons do not cause natural disasters or significant changes in human behavior.

So, be sure to mark your calendars and take the opportunity to witness the last supermoon of 2023 this Friday. Don’t forget to capture this celestial marvel through your lens or simply take a moment to marvel at the beauty of the night sky.

定義：
– Supermoon: A full moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.
– Perigee: The point in the moon’s elliptical orbit closest to Earth.

ソース：
– Article by Wiliam Hunter for Mailonline

