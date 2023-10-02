都市生活

エコノミスト誌が宇宙経済サミットを開始

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月2日、2023年
The Economist is hosting its first-ever Space Economy Summit on October 11-12 in Los Angeles, California. The summit is aimed at highlighting the potential and opportunities that a space-based economy can provide. The event will feature over 100 speakers from various sectors, including the space industry and beyond, who will share their ideas for a new off-world economy in more than 60 sessions.

Topics that will be discussed at the summit include spaceflight sustainability, space debris mitigation, on-orbit manufacturing, Earth observation, and long-term space commercialization and exploration. The goal is to encourage collaboration and innovation in order to advance the space industry and realize the full potential of the new space economy.

Some notable speakers at the summit include Peter Beck, President and CEO of Rocket Lab; Dr. Laurie Leshin, Director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory; Sir Martin Rees, the Astronomer Royal of the United Kingdom; Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw of United States Space Command; and Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space.

The Space Economy Summit will provide a platform for leaders in the commercial and governmental space sectors to come together and share ideas. Attendees will gain actionable insights to help accelerate innovation in the space economy.

“Today, space is everyone’s business. The rapid expansion of the industry presents immense opportunities to collaborate across all sectors,” said Helen Ponsford, Head of Trade, Technology, Industry Events Programming at The Economist. “We are excited that the Space Economy Summit will facilitate pivotal conversations about realizing the full potential of new space.”

For more information and registration details, please visit the official website of the Space Economy Summit.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

