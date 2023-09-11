別の視点: 宇宙は私たちが思っているよりも小さいのでしょうか?

According to a new study, the observable universe might actually be most of what there is. While most cosmologists believe that our observable corner of the universe is just a small part of a vastly larger or even infinite creation, this study argues otherwise.

One reason why scientists have long believed the universe is large is due to the distribution of galaxy clusters. If the universe only extended to what we can see, galaxies beyond our observable reach would not be pulled by gravitational forces towards us, creating an asymmetrical clustering pattern. However, galaxies cluster uniformly on a large scale throughout the visible universe, suggesting homogeneity and isotropy.

Spacetime also points to a larger universe. If spacetime were not flat, our perception of distant galaxies would be distorted, making them appear either much larger or smaller than they actually are. The fact that distant galaxies only appear slightly larger due to cosmic expansion suggests that the cosmos must be at least 400 times larger than the observable universe.

Additionally, the cosmic microwave background, which is nearly a perfect blackbody, presents a puzzle. Small temperature fluctuations aside, it is more uniform than it should be. To explain this, astronomers have proposed early cosmic inflation shortly after the Big Bang. If this model is accurate, then the universe might be around 10^26 times larger than what we can observe.

However, this new study explores string theory and the idea of the “swampland.” String theory, a collection of mathematical methods, helps develop complex physical models. Some string theory models are more promising than others, with some being compatible with quantum gravity and others not. Most inflationary string theory models fall into the “swampland,” indicating they are not promising.

The researchers of this study propose the idea of higher-dimensional structures within string theory to explain the universe without early cosmic inflation. This approach allows for a universe that is only a hundred or a thousand times larger than what we can observe. While this study presents a different perspective, further research and observations are needed to confirm or challenge these findings.

– The article’s main points are based on “A logarithmic view of the Universe” by Pablo Carlos Budassi.

– The images used in the article are credited to Nick Strobel and APS/Alan Stonebraker.