都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

「リング・オブ・ファイア」：アメリカ大陸を席巻する壮大な金環日食

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月13日、2023年
「リング・オブ・ファイア」：アメリカ大陸を席巻する壮大な金環日食

On Saturday, October 14, skywatchers in the Americas will be treated to a dazzling display as an annular eclipse graces the skies. The eclipse will begin at 09:13 PDT in Oregon and will make its way across several states in the U.S., including Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. It will also be visible in some regions of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona before passing into the Gulf of Mexico. The eclipse will then continue through Mexico, Central America, and South America, ending at sunset over the Atlantic Ocean.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is farther from Earth and only partially obscures the sun, creating a stunning fiery ring around the dark lunar disk. The eclipse will unfold in stages, beginning with a partial solar eclipse as the moon starts to pass in front of the sun. As the moon fully covers the sun, the annularity phase begins, showcasing the iconic “ring of fire” effect. During this phase, a phenomenon called “Baily’s Beads” can be observed, which are droplets of light that form an arc around the moon due to the uneven edge of the lunar disk.

The maximum eclipse occurs when the moon completely covers the center of the sun’s disk, resulting in a glowing ring of fire. The annularity can last between 4 and 5 minutes, depending on the location. After this, the moon will move away from the sun, marking the end of the annularity and starting the second partial eclipse phase. Throughout the event, it is crucial to view the sun safely by using specialized eclipse glasses or projecting the image onto a sheet of card.

This annular eclipse of 2023 is a precursor to another celestial event set to captivate the Americas: a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of these celestial displays.

定義：
– Annular eclipse: An eclipse in which the moon is farther from Earth and only partially obscures the sun, creating a ring of fire effect.
– Baily’s Beads: Droplets of light that form an arc around the moon during an annular eclipse, caused by the uneven edge of the lunar disk.
– Partial solar eclipse: When the moon, Earth, and sun are not perfectly aligned, resulting in the moon covering only part of the sun’s disk.
– Total solar eclipse: When the moon completely blocks the face of the sun.

ソース：
– NASA
– スペースドットコム

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

プラネット ナインの謎の探索: 事実かフィクション?

10月16日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

ブラックホール近くの若い星団が星形成理論に挑戦

10月16日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

ノースヨークムーアズ国立公園のダークスカイズフリンジフェスティバルで夜空を探検しよう

10月16日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

プラネット ナインの謎の探索: 事実かフィクション?

10月16日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ブラックホール近くの若い星団が星形成理論に挑戦

10月16日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

ノースヨークムーアズ国立公園のダークスカイズフリンジフェスティバルで夜空を探検しよう

10月16日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オリオン座流星群: 天体のスペクタクル

10月16日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント