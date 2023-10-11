都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

コンゴ共和国の小規模漁業で数万匹の絶滅危惧種のサメとエイが捕獲される

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月11日、2023年
コンゴ共和国の小規模漁業で数万匹の絶滅危惧種のサメとエイが捕獲される

A recent study published in the journal Conservation Science and Practice reveals that tens of thousands of endangered sharks and rays are caught by small-scale fisheries off the Republic of the Congo each year. The researchers surveyed fish brought ashore at Songolo, which is home to over 60% of the country’s “artisanal” fishers, who use small boats, small engines, hand-hauled lines, and nets.

Over a three-year period, the researchers recorded more than 73,000 sharks and rays landed. The majority of these individuals were juveniles, and 98% were species listed as vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. Additionally, the study identified two species previously thought to be locally absent in the area—the African wedgefish and the smoothback angelshark.

The study highlights the importance of small-scale fisheries and their impact on both fishers’ livelihoods and biodiversity. The dominance of juvenile sharks and rays in the catch poses a triple threat, as it negatively affects fishers due to the smaller size and lower value of these individuals. Furthermore, catching juveniles prevents them from reaching reproductive age and contributes to the decline of shark and ray populations. Lastly, the high number of juveniles suggests the area may serve as a nursery ground for some species, making it crucial to protect these habitats from fishing activities.

The researchers recommend designing conservation measures that preserve shark and ray populations while ensuring the sustainability of fishers’ livelihoods. These measures could include regulating fishing practices, limiting fishing for specific species during critical times, and introducing changes to fishing equipment to reduce bycatch of non-target species.

The study underscores the need for a collaborative approach involving fishers, researchers, and government organizations to create effective management strategies. The Republic of the Congo has already implemented its first Marine Protected Areas, supported by researchers from the University of Exeter and the Wildlife Conservation Society. These protected areas aim to safeguard critical habitats and support the recovery of shark and ray populations.

The research conducted at Songolo represents just a fraction of the total catch from small-scale fisheries in the country. With over 30% of the artisanal fleet based at locations other than Songolo, the actual number of sharks and rays caught is likely to be significantly higher than observed in the study. This highlights the urgent need for continued monitoring and conservation efforts to protect these threatened species and their habitats.

ソース：
– Conservation Science and Practice (2023)
– エクセター大学

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント