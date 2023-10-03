都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

化膿性汗腺炎の微生物学と皮膚マイクロバイオームとの関係: タミア・ハリス・トリン医師、博士からの洞察

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月3日、2023年
化膿性汗腺炎の微生物学と皮膚マイクロバイオームとの関係: タミア・ハリス・トリン医師、博士からの洞察

In a recent interview with HCPLive, Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryn, an associate professor in the Department of Dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, discussed her upcoming presentation at the 8th Annual Symposium on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Advances. The presentation focuses on the microbiology of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and its connection to the skin microbiome.

Dr. Harris-Tryn emphasized the importance of understanding the role of microbes, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and mites, in conditions like HS. She explained that her lab aims to understand why these microbes become unbalanced in certain conditions. By studying the skin microbiome, they hope to uncover the impact of these microbes on our biology.

One of the key points Dr. Harris-Tryn highlighted in her presentation is the significant impact of diet on the skin microbiome. While it is well-known that diet affects the gut microbiome, her lab’s unpublished work suggests that diet also plays a crucial role in the skin microbiome. Understanding this connection is essential in managing conditions like HS.

Dr. Harris-Tryn acknowledged that HS remains a disease that is not fully understood. Despite recent efforts to investigate the condition, there is still much unknown, including why patients respond differently to various treatments. However, she believes that understanding the relationship between diet and conditions like HS can offer valuable insights.

The interview segment with Dr. Harris-Tryn provides further details about her work and presentation. As she delves into the microbiology of HS and its connection to the skin microbiome, she hopes to simplify the complex processes involved and address important questions in this field.

Overall, Dr. Harris-Tryn’s research highlights the importance of studying the microbiology of HS and its connection to the skin microbiome. By gaining a deeper understanding of how microbes affect our biology, particularly through factors like diet, clinicians and scientists can develop more effective strategies for managing conditions like HS.

定義：
– Microbiome: The collection of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and mites, that inhabit a particular environment.
– Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS): A chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by painful, recurrent nodules and abscesses. The exact cause of HS is unknown.

ソース：
– URLは提供されていません

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NGC 4654 の素晴らしい画像: おとめ座銀河団の中間渦巻銀河

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント