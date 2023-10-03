都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

トランプラー 14 における若い低質量星の人口

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月3日、2023年
トランプラー 14 における若い低質量星の人口

Using the Very Large Telescope (VLT), European astronomers have conducted spectroscopic observations of an open cluster called Trumpler 14. The results of their study provide more information about the properties of young low-mass stars within this cluster.

Open clusters are groups of stars that are loosely bound to each other and formed from the same giant molecular cloud. Trumpler 14 is an open cluster located in the Carina Nebula, approximately 9,000 light-years away from Earth. It is one of the most massive, young, and compact clusters in the Carina Nebula Complex.

A team of astronomers led by Dominika Itrich from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) used the VLT’s Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument to explore young low-mass stars in Trumpler 14. They analyzed the spectral and stellar properties of 780 stars within the cluster, focusing on 717 of them.

The study revealed that most of the stars in the sample belonged to spectral types K and M. About half of the stars had masses below 1 solar mass, with the least massive star having a mass of only 0.17 solar masses. This deep analysis of low-mass stars in such a distant and massive region is a significant contribution to the field.

Based on the distribution of stellar ages, the astronomers estimated the age of Trumpler 14 to be approximately 1 million years, consistent with previous findings. The researchers emphasized that this age estimation is robust and not influenced by any specific evolutionary tracks.

This study provides valuable insights into the formation and evolution of low-mass stars in a cluster environment. Understanding the characteristics and behaviors of low-mass stars is essential as they are the most common type of stars in the galaxy and are sensitive to environmental conditions.

ソース：
– Dominika Itrich et al, “The population of young low-mass stars in Trumpler 14,” arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.14168

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

NGC 4654 の素晴らしい画像: おとめ座銀河団の中間渦巻銀河

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント