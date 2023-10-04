都市生活

研究により、蝶の眼点パターンはより大きく、より少なくなる傾向があることが明らかになりました

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月4日、2023年
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change (LIB) in collaboration with scientists in Mexico, Brazil, and the U.S. has identified a pattern of larger and fewer eyespots on the wings of tropical butterflies. Eyespots are color patterns on butterfly wings that resemble the eyes of vertebrates and serve as a defense mechanism against predators.

The study focused on a group of butterflies called Eunica, which exhibit a wide variation in the number and size of eyespots on the undersides of their wings. Through DNA analysis and observations of morphological traits, the researchers found a trend towards bigger and fewer eyespots within this group. This trend raises questions about the evolutionary reasons behind the loss of eyespots and the enlargement of specific ones.

The researchers speculate that a large eyespot may be more intimidating to potential predators compared to several smaller eyespots. It is suggested that natural selection may lead to an increase in eyespot size and the loss of smaller eyespots under certain conditions. The effect of this evolutionary change may vary depending on the habitat of the butterflies.

While the study focused on tropical butterfly groups, the findings may potentially apply to butterflies in other regions as well. The researchers believe that the results contribute to a broader understanding of nature and evolutionary processes. Butterflies, known for their attractiveness, play a significant role as “flag species” that draw attention to important issues such as species conservation and environmental protection.

The study, published in the journal Cladistics, provides valuable insights into the morphological evolution of butterflies and highlights the complex relationship between eyespots, wing iridescence, and other traits in these insects.

ソース： Ivonne J. Garzón‐Orduña et al, Wing pattern diversity in Eunica butterflies (Nymphalidae: Biblidinae): phylogenetic analysis implies decoupled adaptive trends in dorsal sexual dimorphism and ventral eyespot evolution, Cladistics (2023).

引用： “Study identifies trend toward larger and fewer eyespot patterns on butterflies” – Leibniz-Institut zur Analyse des Biodiversitätswandels

By マンフォ・ブレシア

