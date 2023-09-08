都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

地球に最も近いブラックホールがヒアデス星団に存在する可能性を研究が示唆

Byガブリエル・ボータ

8月2023日、XNUMX年
地球に最も近いブラックホールがヒアデス星団に存在する可能性を研究が示唆

A recent study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society has revealed the possible existence of black holes in the Hyades star cluster, which is considered the closest open cluster to our solar system. This discovery would make these black holes the closest to Earth that have ever been detected.

The research was a collaboration between a group of scientists led by Stefano Torniamenti from the University of Padua, Italy, along with Mark Gieles, an ICREA professor at the Faculty of Physics in the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona, and Friedrich Anders from the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia.

Using simulations that track the movement and evolution of stars in the Hyades cluster, the team was able to reproduce the current state of the cluster. Open clusters, like the Hyades, are groups of stars that share similarities in age and chemical properties. The simulation results were compared to observations made by the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite, which provided precise measurements of the positions and velocities of the stars in the cluster.

The simulations showed that the most accurate representation of the Hyades required the presence of two or three black holes at the center of the cluster. However, it is also possible that all the black holes have been ejected from the cluster in the last quarter of its age, leading to the absence of observable traces. The study revealed that these Hyades-born black holes are the closest to the sun, much closer than any previous candidates.

This research not only provides insight into the presence of black holes in star clusters but also sheds light on their impact on cluster evolution and their distribution throughout the galaxy. Understanding the role of black holes in star clusters contributes to our knowledge of gravitational wave sources.

The study was made possible by the detailed observations of open cluster stars made by the Gaia space telescope, which allowed for the identification of individual stars with confidence.

ソース：
– S Torniamenti et al, “Stellar-mass black holes in the Hyades star cluster?” Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2023)
– University of Barcelona

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

一人暮らしの愛する人の安全を確保するための 8 つのヒント

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

アイオロス衛星の支援再突入の成功: 衛星の廃止措置がより安全に

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

ヒアデス星団にはブラックホールが隠れているのか？

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

ニュース

表面処理の未来: 世界的な床研削盤技術の進歩

11月2023日、XNUMX年 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Apple、iPhone 15 で USB-C に切り替える: 強制的な措置だがメリットもある

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

ショウガ：便秘の自然療法

11月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
テクノロジー

Starfield が公式にサポートする MOD が 2024 年に登場

11月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント