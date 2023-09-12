都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

気温上昇が生態系に与える影響: 分解を詳しく見る

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

12月2023日、XNUMX年
気温上昇が生態系に与える影響: 分解を詳しく見る

The warming temperatures associated with climate change are expected to have significant effects on natural ecosystems. While some changes, such as shifts in animal ranges, may be relatively straightforward, others will be more complex and far-reaching. In particular, the decomposition of plant litter plays a crucial role in nutrient cycling and carbon storage in ecosystems. Understanding how decomposition rates are affected by warming temperatures and other factors is therefore essential.

Recent research led by ecologists from the Holden Arboretum sheds light on the interactions between plants, microbes, and warming temperatures in altering decomposition rates in a natural ecosystem. The study, published in the journal Functional Ecology, builds upon previous work that examined the effects of experimental warming on a prairie. This research showed that higher temperatures accelerated decomposition by shifting the microbial community but decelerated it by impacting the plant community.

In order to further investigate these interactions, the team conducted lab experiments where they examined how decomposition rates are affected when plants, microbes, and warming temperatures all interact. They found that the soil microbial and plant communities interacted in important ways. For example, the presence of a slower-decomposing grass species decreased decomposition, but this effect was only observed when certain microbes were present in the soil. Interestingly, when the soil microbes had been exposed to warming, the presence of more of the slower-decomposing grass did not slow decomposition. This suggests that the microbial community undergoes shifts under warming that make it better equipped to handle the increased abundance of certain plant species.

These findings highlight the complexity of the interactions between warming, plant communities, and microbial communities in determining decomposition rates. They emphasize the need to consider multiple concurrent processes in order to understand the outcomes of climate change on ecosystems. By unraveling the intricate ways in which warming affects different elements of the environment and how these changes interact with each other, researchers can gain insights into the impacts of climate change on the world. This knowledge is crucial for developing effective strategies to mitigate and adapt to the effects of warming temperatures on ecosystems.

ソース：
– Emma Dawson‐Glass et al, Warming‐induced functional shifts in the decomposer community interact with plant community compositional shifts to impact litter decomposition, Functional Ecology (2023). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2435.14404

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

ティム・ピークと一緒に宇宙の秘密を探る

19月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

ネアンデルタール人から受け継いだ遺伝子が重症新型コロナウイルス感染症のリスクを高める、研究結果

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

絶滅の擁護：ネアンデルタール人の尊厳

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

古代の起源: 私たちの過去の謎を解明する

19月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント