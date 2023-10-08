都市生活

遠方の天体アロコスが初期の惑星形成の手がかりを明らかにする

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月8日、2023年
遠方の天体アロコスが初期の惑星形成の手がかりを明らかにする

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever explored up close, is shedding light on the early stages of planet formation. The Kuiper belt object, known for its reddish hue and bi-lobed snowman shape, has bumpy mounds on its larger lobe, which may be remnants of boulders that came together to form the object. Data from the New Horizons spacecraft, which flew past Arrokoth in 2019, revealed 12 bumps that share similar size, shape, color, and reflectivity, indicating that these mounds are the building blocks that formed the larger lobe.

Arrokoth is located in the Kuiper Belt, far from the Sun, and is thought to be a seed of a planet that never fully grew. Due to its remote location, it has likely experienced minimal alteration from solar radiation, making it one of the most primitive and pristine objects we have observed.

Previous studies have shown that Arrokoth was once two smaller objects in a binary orbit that merged to form a larger rock. The recent discovery supports the idea that planet formation begins with smaller objects within the debris cloud surrounding a newborn star. Arrokoth measures approximately 35 kilometers in length, 20 kilometers in width, and 10 kilometers in thickness.

Through simulations, researchers found that a slow formation scenario, where larger objects gently came together at low speeds, produced a lumpy structure similar to Arrokoth. However, it remains unclear why the rocks are all roughly the same size. Future modeling and observations of other planetesimals will be needed to address this question.

The smaller lobe of Arrokoth, known as Weeyo, also exhibits mound-like structures, suggesting a similar formation process. Further exploration of asteroids in the orbit of Jupiter, such as the ongoing NASA mission Lucy, could provide more insight into the prevalence of this formation process.

Overall, the study of Arrokoth’s formation provides valuable insights into the early stages of planet formation and the role of small building blocks in shaping celestial bodies.

Source: The Planetary Science Journal

By ガブリエル・ボータ

