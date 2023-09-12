都市生活

天文学者が赤外線暗雲から潜在的なスターシードを発見

Byロバート・アンドリュー

12月2023日、XNUMX年
A recent study conducted by astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope has shed new light on the formation of high-mass stars. The researchers focused on 39 infrared dark clouds (IRDCs), which are massive, cold, and dense clouds of gas and dust believed to be the birthplaces of massive stars.

The team discovered over 800 potential star seeds, or molecular cloud cores, within these IRDCs. Interestingly, 99% of these cores lack the necessary mass to evolve into high-mass stars, suggesting that the formation mechanism for high-mass stars differs fundamentally from that of low-mass stars.

One intriguing finding from the study is the distribution of these cores. In stellar clusters, high-mass stars are typically grouped together, while low-mass stars are more widely distributed. However, the researchers found that the locations of higher-mass cores within the IRDCs showed no preference compared to the positions of lower-mass cores. Instead, the team observed that denser cores tended to be locally concentrated. This indicates that denser cores, rather than simply more massive cores, might be the precursors to high-mass stars.

Understanding the formation of high-mass stars is crucial because they play a vital role in the evolution of the Universe. High-mass stars contribute to the release of heavy elements and their explosive deaths as supernovae create shock waves that shape their surrounding environments. However, due to their rarity, the mechanism by which massive stars form has remained poorly understood.

This study provides valuable insights into the early stages of high-mass star formation. By identifying potential star seeds within IRDCs, astronomers can expand their understanding of the complex processes involved in the birth of massive stars.

ソース：
– “The ALMA Survey of 70 μm Dark High-mass Clumps in Early Stages (ASHES). IX. Physical Properties and Spatial Distribution of Cores in IRDCs” – Kaho Morii, Patricio Sanhueza, Fumitaka Nakamura, Qizhou Zhang, Giovanni Sabatini, Henrik Beuther, Xing Lu, Shanghuo Li, Guido Garay, James M. Jackson, Fernando A. Olguin, Daniel Tafoya, Ken’ichi Tatematsu, Natsuko Izumi, Takeshi Sakai, Andrea Silva (The Astrophysical Journal) DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/acccea
– The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA)
– 天体物理ジャーナル

