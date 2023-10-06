都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

イーロン・マスク氏、XNUMX年以内に宇宙船の打ち上げと火星着陸を予測

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月6日、2023年
イーロン・マスク氏、XNUMX年以内に宇宙船の打ち上げと火星着陸を予測

During an interview at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk shared his vision for interplanetary spaceflight and made bold predictions about the future of SpaceX’s Starship rocket.

Musk expressed some frustration with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the timeline for recovering the first stage of the launch system. He mentioned that obtaining the necessary licenses could take “maybe less than a year,” hinting at potential delays caused by regulatory processes.

The first attempt to launch the full Starship and Super-Heavy Booster combo in 2023 was unsuccessful, with severe damage occurring to the launch pad. The upcoming second attempt is currently pending regulatory approval.

To catch a booster with the launch tower’s arms by 2024, Musk emphasized the need for an impressive launch cadence, which would require FAA green-lighting. However, even if the catch does not happen by 2024, it would not hinder the progress of the Starlink program. Musk mentioned that the deployment of Starlink v3 satellites is expected to begin in approximately a year.

In addition to these predictions, Musk also mentioned the ambitious goal of landing on Mars within four years. This would require not only the successful functioning of the Starship but also the ability to safely land on the Martian surface. Musk attributed the timeframe to planetary alignment as a key factor.

While Musk did not provide many specific details about the current progress of the Starship, he did mention drawing lessons from the Soviet N1 rocket, which has similarities in design. The Soviet Moon rocket experienced four launch failures, leading to the cancellation of the program.

Overall, Elon Musk’s interview highlighted his commitment to pushing boundaries in space exploration. With ambitious goals for the Starship launch, Starlink deployment, and a Mars landing within four years, SpaceX’s future endeavors will surely be closely watched.

Source: Original article by [author], [date]

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

国際宇宙ステーション: ユニークな科学研究所

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

なぜ火星は赤いのでしょうか？ 色の背後にある科学を探る

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

14月XNUMX日に空を彩る珍しい「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ

あなたが逃しました

科学

国際宇宙ステーション: ユニークな科学研究所

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

なぜ火星は赤いのでしょうか？ 色の背後にある科学を探る

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

14月XNUMX日に空を彩る珍しい「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ディミトリオス・ブハリス教授が観光研究において世界トップクラスの科学者の一人として認められる

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント