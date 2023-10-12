都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

SpaceXのStarlink、段階的に展開しながらDirect to Cellサービスを開始

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月12日、2023年
SpaceXのStarlink、段階的に展開しながらDirect to Cellサービスを開始

SpaceX, in collaboration with T-Mobile, is set to launch a groundbreaking service that will beam data directly to mobile phones from space satellites. The service is expected to roll out gradually, with texting being the only supported feature in 2024. By 2025, voice and data services, along with Internet of Things (IoT) functionalities, will be made available.

The connection to the Direct to Cell service will utilize LTE technology, although the bandwidth specifications are yet to be disclosed. However, SpaceX assures that the data service will be fast enough to support web browsing. Even basic texting will prove indispensable, especially in emergency situations. While Apple has developed its solution for texting, SpaceX plans to offer a universal solution that works with any 4G capable phone without requiring any additional hardware.

Starlink’s new satellites will function as mobile cell towers in space, allowing users to connect with a clear view of the sky. Initially, users will be able to utilize their preferred messaging app for texting, and additional apps like Skype, WhatsApp, and iMessage can be used once the data service is activated.

Starlink has already entered into partnerships with multiple carriers worldwide, including Optus, Rogers, KDDI, One NZ, Salt, and T-Mobile. It is anticipated that more carriers will join as the service becomes fully operational.

The coverage provided by Starlink will primarily cater to land, lakes, and coastal waters. Those seeking Internet access in the middle of the ocean will need to subscribe to Starlink’s maritime service. The collaboration with carriers will enable Starlink to bridge coverage gaps on land without the need for additional infrastructure.

The availability of roaming and its extent is yet to be determined, as each country maintains strict control over wireless frequencies. Collaborating with carriers has also allowed SpaceX to secure a portion of the wireless spectrum, further supporting the successful implementation of their Direct to Cell service.

ソース：
– SpaceX and T-Mobile team up to develop a direct-to-phone service from space: https://www.engadget.com/spacex-t-mobile-phone-service-063434999.html
– SpaceX’s Starlink will offer ‘Direct to Cell’ service with gradual rollout: https://www.gsmarena.com/spacexs_starlink_will_offer_direct_to_cell_service_with_gradual_rollout-news-49798.php

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

女性は短期的な恋愛では体力を好むが、長期的な成功には親和的なユーモアを好む

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

金環日食を安全に観察・撮影するためのガイド

10月13日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

宇宙の衛星: 電波天文学への脅威と宇宙とのつながり

10月13日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

オゾンにさらされた大豆のストレスレベルの測定に蛍光を使用

10月13日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント