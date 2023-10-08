都市生活

ダイビングベルスパイダーの驚異的な能力

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月8日、2023年
The Argyroneta aquatica, also known as the diving bell spider, is a unique species that has caught the attention of scientists and material engineers. This spider defies the laws of nature by spending its entire life underwater, despite having lungs that are designed for breathing atmospheric oxygen.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the diving bell spider is its ability to create an ingenious oxygen reservoir. The spider’s body is covered in millions of tiny, rough, water-repellent hairs. These hairs create a layer of air, known as a plastron, which acts as a protective barrier between the spider’s lungs and the surrounding water.

Scientists have long been intrigued by the protective potential of plastrons. They have attempted to harness this ability to develop superhydrophobic surfaces that can prevent corrosion, deter bacterial growth, and minimize the adhesion of marine organisms on various surfaces.

The concept of a stable plastron has now inspired researchers to develop superhydrophobic surfaces that can have a wide range of practical applications. These surfaces can be used to prevent the corrosion of metal structures that are exposed to water or to deter the growth of bacteria on medical devices. Additionally, the superhydrophobic properties can reduce drag on surfaces that come into contact with water, which can have significant implications in industries such as transportation and energy production.

The diving bell spider’s ability to live underwater with the help of its plastron has offered valuable insights into the development of new materials and technologies. By understanding the mechanisms behind this fascinating adaptation, scientists are working towards creating innovative solutions that can improve various aspects of our lives.

定義：
– Argyroneta aquatica: Also known as the diving bell spider, it is a species of spider that can live its entire life underwater.
– Plastron: A thin layer of air that acts as a protective barrier between the spider’s lungs and the water.
– Superhydrophobic: Having a high resistance to water and exhibiting properties of self-cleaning, low adhesion, and low friction.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

