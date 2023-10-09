都市生活

研究者らが量子もつれを加速する方法を発見

ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月9日、2023年
A team of researchers from Washington University in St. Louis has made a breakthrough in accelerating the creation of quantum entanglement. Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon in quantum mechanics where two particles become correlated and share properties regardless of their distance from each other. The discovery could have significant implications for the development of quantum technologies.

Quantum entanglement has long puzzled scientists since it was first proposed by Albert Einstein and his colleagues in the 1930s. According to the researchers, particles in a superposition can exist in different states simultaneously. However, when two particles are entangled, their states become correlated.

In their study, the researchers used theoretical models inspired by previous experiments to find a shortcut to entanglement. By utilizing complex energies and exceptional points in quantum dynamics, they were able to significantly speed up the process of entangling quantum systems.

Previously, an exceptional point was described by Carl Bender, a professor emeritus of physics, as a parameter point where the states of a quantum system overlap. The researchers found that particles become entangled more quickly when an exceptional point is nearby.

The ability to accelerate the creation of quantum entanglement could have practical applications in quantum computing and other emerging technologies. Quantum systems that are entangled are essential for the development of various quantum technologies.

This research aligns with the goals of the Center for Quantum Leaps, an initiative at Washington University in St. Louis that aims to apply quantum insights and technologies to various fields, including physics, biomedical sciences, and drug discovery.

The study was published in Physical Review Letters and is part of ongoing efforts to explore and understand the peculiar behavior of quantum particles.

– Zeng-Zhao Li et al, Speeding Up Entanglement Generation by Proximity to Higher-Order Exceptional Points, Physical Review Letters
– セントルイスのワシントン大学

