オーロラ: ブリティッシュコロンビア州の壮大なショー

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月8日、2023年
The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, have long been a source of inspiration and wonder. For centuries, various cultures and indigenous communities have attributed different meanings to this stunning display of lights dancing in the sky. From souls of ancestors to blessings of good luck, the Northern Lights hold a special place in the hearts of many.

According to Dr. Kyle Reiter, a physical scientist at the Canadian Hazard Information Service at Natural Resources Canada, the Northern Lights are closely tied to the solar cycle. This cycle follows a pattern of maximum and minimum solar activity, occurring roughly every 11 years. The upcoming solar maximum, predicted to be in 2024, is expected to bring about the most regions on the Sun that could produce activity driving geomagnetic storms and auroras.

Auroras occur when charged particles collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere, resulting in beautiful flashes of colorful light. These lights appear to move across the sky as billions of flashes occur over time. While auroras are visible almost every night in the auroral ovals above the north and south magnetic poles, they are not frequently visible further south.

In British Columbia, this winter’s Aurora Borealis season is anticipated to be epic for northern and central regions of the province. Lorne Smith, a resident of Pressy Lake, south of 100 Mile House, has become somewhat of an expert on capturing the Northern Lights. Over the past few years, he has taken hundreds of mesmerizing photos of the lights from his home and nearby lakes with minimal light pollution.

As we approach the upcoming solar maximum, witnessing this natural phenomenon becomes a unique opportunity. Whether you believe in the legends and beliefs associated with the Northern Lights or simply marvel at their beauty, the chance to experience this magical display should not be missed.

