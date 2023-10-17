都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

SpaceX、ブースト衛星コンステレーションのために22基のStarlink衛星を打ち上げる予定

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月17日、2023年
SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation is about to receive a significant upgrade with the launch of 22 satellites from Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the 22 Starlink internet satellites is scheduled to lift off on Tuesday, October 17 at 5:20 p.m. ET from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This particular launch is notable because it marks the 16th flight for the rocket’s first stage booster. The booster has previously supported missions such as GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and eight Starlink missions. This impressive track record demonstrates the reusability and reliability of SpaceX’s rockets.

After stage separation, the first stage booster will not be discarded but instead will make its way back to Earth. It will perform a controlled descent and eventually land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be situated in the Atlantic Ocean. This landing and recovery effort is a testament to SpaceX’s commitment to sustainable space exploration by reusing expensive components instead of discarding them after a single use.

For those interested in watching the mission unfold, live coverage will be available on SpaceX’s official YouTube channel, @SpaceX, approximately five minutes before liftoff. This will provide viewers with a front-row seat to witness the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink satellites lifting off and the subsequent booster landing on the droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

With each successful launch, SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation continues to expand, bringing global high-speed internet connectivity one step closer to reality.

ソース：
– SpaceX (Twitter: @SpaceX)

