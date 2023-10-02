都市生活

スペースX、ケープカナベラルから年間69回目の軌道飛行を完了

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月2日、2023年
SpaceX successfully launched its 69th orbital mission of the year from Cape Canaveral. This marks the 49th SpaceX flight from the Space Coast, with the company responsible for all but three of the 52 missions launched from the region in 2023. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 10 p.m. on Friday, following delays due to poor weather conditions.

The first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 made its 10th flight and successfully landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. This milestone demonstrates the reusability and cost-effectiveness of SpaceX’s technology.

ULA (United Launch Alliance) is also scheduled for its next launch from neighboring Space Launch Complex 41. The liftoff is planned for next Friday, with the target rocket being the Atlas V. This launch is significant as it carries Amazon’s first two test Project Kuiper satellites. With Amazon’s purchase of additional Atlas rockets, ULA is expected to launch these missions regularly, contributing to Amazon’s planned 3,236-satellite constellation to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.

SpaceX has a major launch planned for early October, but due to unforeseen circumstances, NASA announced a delay for its Psyche probe mission. The Falcon Heavy, which will carry the probe, was originally scheduled to launch on October 5, but the new target date is no earlier than October 12, at 10:16 a.m. The mission aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid, also named Psyche, and has a launch window that extends until October 23.

With SpaceX’s continued efforts and frequent launches, the company remains at the forefront of the space industry, contributing to the advancement of space exploration and satellite deployment.

