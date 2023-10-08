都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

スペースX、スターリンク衛星でファルコン9ロケットを打ち上げ

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月8日、2023年
スペースX、スターリンク衛星でファルコン9ロケットを打ち上げ

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch marked the company’s 55th launch of the year. The rocket carried a payload of 22 Starlink internet satellites. The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 was set to land on a drone ship in the sea about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicted an 80% chance of favorable launch weather, with the primary concern being a potential thick cloud layer due to a cold front. However, there were no local sonic booms expected with this mission. The launch time was set for 9:06 p.m. EDT with backup launch opportunities available until 12:29 a.m. EDT.

SpaceX has not yet announced the date for the next Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. However, they are preparing for the upcoming launch of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft aboard a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center. The Psyche spacecraft will embark on a nearly six-year journey to study the metallic asteroid Psyche, which orbits the sun within the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite technology. With each successful launch, they expand their Starlink internet constellation and bring us closer to a future of global connectivity. Stay tuned for more exciting launches and discoveries from SpaceX.

定義：
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket developed by SpaceX for the transport of payloads into space.
– Starlink: A satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide global internet coverage.
– Launch Complex 40: A launch site located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
– Drone ship: An autonomous seafaring vessel used by SpaceX to land and recover rocket boosters at sea.

ソース：
– スペースX: https://www.spacex.com/
– Space Force: https://www.spaceforce.mil/
– Florida Today: https://www.floridatoday.com/launchschedule

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーカー太陽探査機が人類最速の物体として記録を破る

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント