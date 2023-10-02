都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

スペースX、NASAのサイケ小惑星ミッションに先立ってファルコン重ロケットをテスト

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月2日、2023年
スペースX、NASAのサイケ小惑星ミッションに先立ってファルコン重ロケットをテスト

SpaceX has successfully conducted a “static fire” test of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test involved briefly igniting the rocket’s 27 first-stage engines while the vehicle remained anchored to the launch pad. This test was a crucial step in preparing the Falcon Heavy for its upcoming mission to launch NASA’s Psyche asteroid probe.

The Psyche asteroid mission has been delayed for a year but is now on track for an October 12th launch. The probe is set to embark on a long journey to the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, where it will study the mysterious metallic object called Psyche. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a protoplanet, providing valuable insights into planet formation and the early days of the solar system.

The Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, has previously flown seven times before, with its most recent launch taking place in July. However, the mission to Psyche will mark the rocket’s first mission for NASA.

The success of this test brings SpaceX one step closer to its goal of revolutionizing space travel and exploration. With the capabilities of the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX aims to make space more accessible and affordable, opening up new opportunities for scientific research and commercial ventures.

ソース：
– 元の記事: [出典]
– Psyche asteroid mission: [source]
– Definition of protoplanet: A protoplanet is a large celestial body that is in the process of becoming a planet.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

NASAのジェームズ・ウェッブ望遠鏡が遠い惑星の生命の潜在的な兆候を検出

10月4日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASAのジェームズ・ウェッブ望遠鏡が遠い惑星の生命の潜在的な兆候を検出

10月4日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

北京が将来の月探査と研究基地を計画する中、中国の月探査が前進

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

Athena: ニューサウスウェールズ州の山火事と戦う AI を活用した火災モデリング システム

10月4日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船が歴史的な小惑星サンプルを地球に帰還

10月4日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント