都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

NASAのサイケ宇宙船、ミッション中に高度な通信技術をテスト

Byガブリエル・ボータ

10月7日、2023年
NASAのサイケ宇宙船、ミッション中に高度な通信技術をテスト

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, set to study an Earth-like asteroid, will not only explore the asteroid’s composition but will also conduct a test of advanced optical communication technology. The Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) technology demonstration will take place during the six-year journey to the asteroid, laying the groundwork for future space missions.

In preparation for launch, the Psyche spacecraft and DSOC demonstration were transported to the SpaceX hangar at Kennedy Space Center. The spacecraft was encapsulated along with the DSOC technology inside a clean room at the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida.

The fairings, which protect the spacecraft from aerodynamic pressure and heat during launch, were also installed. Once the rocket reaches a certain altitude, the fairings will separate and return to Earth. The spacecraft will then be mated to a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with launch targeted for October 12.

This mission holds historic significance as it will be the first primary science mission launched to orbit by a Falcon Heavy rocket. It is also the second interplanetary mission that SpaceX has launched on behalf of NASA. NASA’s Launch Services Program certified the rocket for use with the agency’s most complex and highest priority missions.

Psyche’s mission is to study an asteroid that is believed to be similar to Earth’s core, composed of rock and iron-nickel metal. This asteroid offers a unique opportunity to understand the building blocks of planet formation. It will take approximately six years for the spacecraft to reach the asteroid’s orbit between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft will then spend 26 months orbiting the asteroid at different altitudes, gathering data on its composition, topography, and magnetic and gravitational properties.

The DSOC technology demonstration will occur during the first two years of the mission. DSOC will use an invisible near-infrared laser to send and receive test data from Earth at significantly higher bandwidths than conventional radio wave systems. The knowledge gained from this demonstration could support future NASA missions, including human exploration of Mars.

Overall, the Psyche mission not only promises to unlock insights about the asteroid itself but also provides an opportunity to test advanced communication technology that could revolutionize future space exploration.

ソース：
– NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) – https://www.nasa.gov/

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーカー太陽探査機が人類最速の物体として記録を破る

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント