英国宇宙庁がプリマスにみんなのスペースツアーを提供

Byガブリエル・ボータ

28月2023日、XNUMX年
The UK Space Agency’s Space For Everyone Tour is making its way to Plymouth, offering visitors a chance to learn about the role of space in everyday life. The travelling road show includes various interactive exhibits, such as a 21m (72ft) space rocket replica and virtual reality headsets for a close-up experience of a UK rocket launch.

The primary goal of the tour is to spark interest in space-related career opportunities, ranging from engineering to computer coding. Matt Archer, launch director at the UK Space Agency, emphasizes the diversity of backgrounds and skill sets required in the UK space sector. By showcasing the sector and its exciting career pathways, the tour aims to inspire the next generation of homegrown space talent.

The event will take place at the Piazza in Plymouth from Thursday to Monday, and entry is free for all attendees. This unique opportunity allows individuals to explore the wonders of space and gain insight into the growing British space programme.

The UK Space Agency’s Space For Everyone Tour serves as an educational platform to engage the public in the advancements and possibilities of space exploration. It serves as a reminder that space is not limited to astronauts and scientists, but that it plays an integral role in our daily lives and offers vast career opportunities.

This initiative aligns with the UK’s broader commitment to the space sector, as the country aims to be a global leader in the field. By inspiring young individuals and showcasing the diversity of roles within the industry, the UK Space Agency hopes to cultivate the necessary talent and expertise to shape the future of space exploration.

