地磁気嵐は渡り鳥の移動能力に影響を与える、研究結果

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月11日、2023年
Geomagnetic storms, which occur as a result of solar flares or coronal mass ejections, can impact the Earth’s magnetic fields and have an unexpected effect on migratory birds. A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that migratory birds tend to stay on the ground during severe space weather events instead of flying, experiencing difficulty in navigation due to the disruption of the Earth’s magnetic field.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, analyzed a 23-year dataset of bird migration across the Great Plains, along with long-term data on space weather events from Doppler weather radar stations and magnetism measurement instruments. They found that the number of migrating birds flying during geomagnetic storms decreased by 9 to 17 percent. Birds that did fly also had trouble finding their way to their destination.

Birds and other animals use the Earth’s magnetic field to orient and navigate, relying on geographic variation in the inclination and intensity of the magnetic field. While this ability has mainly been studied in pigeons and small songbirds, it is believed to be present in many bird species.

During geomagnetic storms, birds that migrate at night face challenges in navigation, as they rely on celestial navigational cues along with the magnetic field. The study suggests that birds may get lost more often during certain geomagnetic conditions. It also found that birds were more likely to drift with the wind rather than exerting effort to fly in a specific direction during storms.

Further research is needed to understand the extent to which birds get lost during geomagnetic storms and the impact of drifting with the wind on their overall migration patterns. Nonetheless, this study sheds light on the intricate relationship between space weather events, the Earth’s magnetic field, and the behavior of migratory birds.

By ロバート・アンドリュー

