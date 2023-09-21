都市生活

Byガブリエル・ボータ

21月2023日、XNUMX年
宇宙初期の低質量ブロードライン AGN の特定

Supermassive black holes (SMBHs) are a common feature at the center of massive galaxies. However, the origins of these massive black holes in the early universe remain a mystery. One theory suggests that SMBHs grew from smaller progenitors by accumulating mass through their accretion disks. These smaller black holes, known as “seeds,” have masses ranging from 100 to over 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. But when observing the earliest SMBHs, researchers have found masses of about a billion times the mass of the Sun. These observations are biased towards the most luminous quasars, so how can we find the fainter quasars and lower mass black holes that may exist in the early universe?

Researchers are turning to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to overcome this challenge. Using the JWST’s sensitivity at near-infrared wavelengths, a recent study identified two active galaxy nuclei (AGN) at redshift z>5, about a billion years after the Big Bang. These AGN, known as CEERS 2782 and CEERS 746, were identified through NIRSpec spectroscopy from the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) program.

By studying the spectra of these AGN, the researchers were able to analyze important emission lines and determine that both objects are broad-line AGN. The authors used line ratio diagrams to distinguish between AGN and star-forming galaxies. However, these diagrams were unable to definitively classify CEERS 2782 and CEERS 746 due to their high redshift and low metallicity. Additionally, the authors calculated the mass of the supermassive black holes at the center of these AGN using the Hα emission line. Obscuration from gas and dust can affect these measurements, potentially underestimating the black hole mass.

The discovery of CEERS 2782 and CEERS 746 helps bridge the gap between observations of local AGN and high redshift quasars. These faint, high redshift AGN provide valuable insights into the early universe and the formation of supermassive black holes. As the James Webb Space Telescope continues to unveil more hidden monsters in the cosmos, we may soon unravel the mysteries surrounding the origins of these massive celestial objects.

By ガブリエル・ボータ

