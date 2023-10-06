都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

音波を使用して非接触でレーザー光線を偏向する新しい方法

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月6日、2023年
音波を使用して非接触でレーザー光線を偏向する新しい方法

A groundbreaking technique has been developed that allows laser beams to be deflected using only air. Researchers have created an invisible grating made of air that can modulate the laser beam and change its direction without any physical contact. This innovative method not only protects the laser beam from damage but also preserves its original quality.

The technique involves using sound waves to modulate the air where the laser beam is passing. Special loudspeakers are used to create a pattern of dense and less dense areas in the air, forming a striped grating. This air grating functions similarly to an optical grating, bending the laser light and changing its direction.

By controlling the frequency and intensity of the sound waves, researchers can precisely control the deflection of the laser beam. In initial laboratory tests, an infrared laser pulse was successfully redirected with an efficiency of 50 percent. The researchers believe that even higher efficiencies can be achieved in the future.

This method has great potential for high-performance optics. Traditional optical elements such as mirrors, lenses, and prisms can be easily damaged by strong laser beams, limiting their use in high-power applications. However, with this new technique, laser beams can be deflected in a quality-preserving way without any physical contact, overcoming this limitation.

The application of acoustic control of laser light in gases is not limited to creating optical gratings. The researchers believe that this method can also be applied to other optical elements such as lenses and waveguides. They are currently exploring the use of different gases to tap into various optical properties and geometries.

This groundbreaking technique opens up promising applications, particularly as a fast switch for high-power lasers. It also represents a major shift in the field of optics, which has traditionally relied on solid materials for controlling light. This new direction of using sound waves to control laser beams without contact offers unprecedented possibilities for the future of optics.

ソース：
– Nature Photonics: A prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journal focusing on photonics research.
– DESY: A national research center in Germany that operates particle accelerators used for studying matter’s structure.

ドイ: 10.1038/s41566-023-01304-y

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

関連のポスト

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー

あなたが逃しました

科学

量子の破壊を探る: 古典世界と量子の世界についての新たな視点

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

同意設定の管理の重要性

10月9日、2023年 ガブリエル・ボータ 0のコメント
科学

ジェームズ・ウェッブ宇宙望遠鏡は宇宙についての私たちの理解をどのように書き換えているのか

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント
科学

パーカー太陽探査機が人類最速の物体として記録を破る

10月9日、2023年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント