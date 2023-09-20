都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

インドの太陽探査ミッション「アディティヤL1」が宇宙からの太陽風粒子の研究を開始

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

20月2023日、XNUMX年
インドの太陽探査ミッション「アディティヤL1」が宇宙からの太陽風粒子の研究を開始

India’s solar mission Aditya L1 has successfully started studying energetic particles in the solar wind from space, according to senior astrophysicist Dr. Dibyendu Chakrabarty. The solar wind is the continuous flow of charged particles from the sun that permeates the solar system. This study will be conducted using the Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS), a part of the Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload.

STEPS, developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) with support from the Space Application Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, has been functioning within the Earth’s magnetic field since September 10. During its journey to Lagrange point 1, which will take about four months, STEPS will collect data on energetic particles in the solar wind. This data will contribute to maintaining the health and performance of space assets.

The main aim of STEPS is to study the environment of energetic particles from the spacecraft’s position at the L1 point. The long-term data from STEPS will also enhance understanding of space weather changes. With six sensors observing in different directions, STEPS measures supra-thermal and energetic ions. The collected data assists scientists in analyzing particle behavior surrounding the Earth, particularly in the presence of its magnetic field.

India’s Aditya-L1 mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, is heading towards the First Lagrangian point, located about 1.5 million km from Earth. Lagrangian points, discovered by mathematician Joseph Louis Lagrange, are where gravitational forces between two objects balance each other, allowing spacecraft to remain in a stable position.

ソース：
– Dr. Dibyendu Chakrabarty, professor of Space and Atmospheric Sciences at the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL)
– インド宇宙研究機関 (ISRO)

Note: The original article did not include specific URLs for sources.

By マンフォ・ブレシア

関連のポスト

科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 異星人の岩石標本を地球に持ち帰る

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 異星人の岩石標本を地球に持ち帰る

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

インドのヴィクラム着陸船とプラギャン探査機はスリープモードのまま

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント