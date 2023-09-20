都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

インドのアディティヤL1ミッションが宇宙からの太陽風の研究を開始

Byガブリエル・ボータ

20月2023日、XNUMX年
インドのアディティヤL1ミッションが宇宙からの太陽風の研究を開始

India’s Aditya L1 mission has successfully started studying energetic particles in the solar wind from space. The mission aims to carry out this study using the Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS), which is part of the Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload.
STEPS has been developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) with support from the Space Application Centre (SAC), and it has been functioning since September 10 within the Earth’s magnetic field. The device will continue to work from space as Aditya L1 makes its four-month journey to Lagrange point 1, about 1.5 million km from Earth.
The main objective of STEPS is to study the environment of energetic particles from its position on the L1 point. This data will help improve the health and performance of space assets and provide a better understanding of how space weather changes over time.
STEPS comprises six sensors that observe different directions and measure supra-thermal and energetic ions. By collecting data during the Earth’s orbits, scientists can analyze the behavior of particles surrounding the planet, particularly in the presence of the Earth’s magnetic field.
Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, the Aditya-L1 mission aims to reach the L1 point using the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver. The L1 point is significant for solar observations and is where the gravitational forces between two objects balance each other, allowing the spacecraft to remain in a stable position for a longer period of time.
(Source: PRL and SAC, no URLs provided)

By ガブリエル・ボータ

関連のポスト

科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 異星人の岩石標本を地球に持ち帰る

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

あなたが逃しました

科学

NASAのオシリス・レックス宇宙船、ユタ砂漠への着陸に向けて小惑星サンプルカプセルを放出へ

23月2023日、XNUMX年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

目的のある行動の起源: 幼児研究からの洞察

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

OSIRIS-REx ミッション: 異星人の岩石標本を地球に持ち帰る

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

インドのヴィクラム着陸船とプラギャン探査機はスリープモードのまま

23月2023日、XNUMX年 ロバート・アンドリュー 0のコメント