都市生活

新しいテクノロジーと AI の力を明らかにする

科学

インドの太陽宇宙観測所アディティヤ-L1、太陽・地球間のラグランジュ・ポイント-1到達に向けて順調に進んでいる

Byロバート・アンドリュー

10月8日、2023年
インドの太陽宇宙観測所アディティヤ-L1、太陽・地球間のラグランジュ・ポイント-1到達に向けて順調に進んでいる

India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is successfully on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. The spacecraft recently underwent a Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) on October 6, after escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence.

The TCM, which lasted 16 seconds, was necessary to align the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. The trajectory was evaluated after a Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023, which set the spacecraft on its course.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is in good health, and as it continues its journey, the magnetometer will be turned on again in a few days. The magnetometer is an instrument used to measure magnetic fields to study solar eruptions and other solar phenomena.

This marks the second time ISRO has sent a spacecraft outside the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The successful escape from Earth’s influence on September 30 saw Aditya-L1 surpass a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun. It aims to observe finer details of the Sun’s corona, its magnetic field variations, solar winds, and other solar activities. The valuable data gathered by the observatory will contribute to advancements in our understanding of the Sun and its effect on space weather.

ソース：
– インド宇宙研究機関 (ISRO)

By ロバート・アンドリュー

関連のポスト

科学

イーロン・マスク氏、XNUMX～XNUMX年以内に火星着陸を計画、宇宙船打ち上げの成功に楽観を表明

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

ジョン・フィナティを偲んで：アン・ガルダ・シオチャナの変わりゆく世界を垣間見る

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー
科学

ニューメキシコ州の化石化した人類の足跡はアメリカ大陸で人類が存在した最古の証拠となる可能性がある

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア

あなたが逃しました

科学

イーロン・マスク氏、XNUMX～XNUMX年以内に火星着陸を計画、宇宙船打ち上げの成功に楽観を表明

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

ジョン・フィナティを偲んで：アン・ガルダ・シオチャナの変わりゆく世界を垣間見る

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント
科学

ニューメキシコ州の化石化した人類の足跡はアメリカ大陸で人類が存在した最古の証拠となる可能性がある

10月9日、2023年 マンフォ・ブレシア 0のコメント
科学

古代の年輪が14,300年前の大規模な太陽嵐を明らかにする

10月9日、2023年 ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー 0のコメント