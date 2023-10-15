都市生活

「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食がアメリカ大陸の空を照らす

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月15日、2023年
「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食がアメリカ大陸の空を照らす

A rare celestial event known as an annular solar eclipse occurred over North, Central, and South America on Saturday. This stunning phenomenon won’t be visible in this part of the world again until 2046. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon is situated at the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, so it cannot completely block the sun. Instead, the sun’s fiery light surrounds the moon’s shadow, creating what is often referred to as the “ring of fire.”

The eclipse began in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PT and is expected to end off the Atlantic coast of Brazil at 3:48 p.m. ET. As the moon moved in front of the sun, the skies darkened in city after city along the eclipse path, causing temperatures to drop. Even those outside of the direct path were treated to a crescent-shaped partial solar eclipse, where it appeared that the moon was taking a bite out of the sun.

The effects of the eclipse were not limited to the skies above. Little crescents could be seen on the ground, reflecting off car windshields and skyscraper windows. For those observing from areas with trees, the spaces between the leaves acted as pinholes, creating individual crescents of light.

If you missed out on seeing this year’s annular eclipse, mark your calendars for April 8, 2024. On that day, a total solar eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, providing another opportunity for sky-gazers to witness this captivating event. Remember to keep your certified eclipse glasses, solar viewers, and solar filters for your camera for the next eclipse in April to safely view the celestial spectacle.

