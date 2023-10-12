都市生活

Byヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

10月12日、2023年
魅力的な「リング・オブ・ファイア」日食: 知っておくべきこと

A ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse, also known as an annular solar eclipse, is set to occur on October 14, 2023. This celestial phenomenon captures the imagination of skywatchers around the world. During a ‘ring of fire’ eclipse, the moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, making it appear smaller than during a total solar eclipse. As the moon passes in front of the sun, it leaves a bright ring of the sun visible, creating the ring of fire effect.

The upcoming annular solar eclipse will be visible to millions across the globe, starting in Oregon and sweeping through the Northwestern United States, Mexico, Central America, and South America before ending in Brazil. While the path of annularity offers the best view of the ‘ring of fire,’ those outside the path can still witness a partial solar eclipse if weather conditions permit.

It is important to note that viewing a solar eclipse requires specialized solar filters or indirect viewing methods to protect your eyes. Looking directly at the sun without proper eye protection can cause permanent damage. Options for safe viewing include certified solar viewing glasses or building a pinhole projector from household materials.

If you are not in the path of annularity or unable to view the eclipse in person, there are virtual options available. NASA will be streaming live coverage of the eclipse on their website, app, and social media channels.

Unfortunately, the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, will not be visible in India. However, this event marks the last annular solar eclipse visible from the US until June 21, 2039.

Prepare yourself with the right knowledge and equipment to safely enjoy and appreciate this natural wonder. Witnessing a ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse is a unique experience that reminds us of the vastness and beauty of our universe.

ソース：
– Solar Eclipse 2023: All you want to know about ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse (Hindustan Times)
– Image Source: Twitter/MissoulaCurrent

By ヴィッキー・スタヴロプロー

