金環日食：アメリカで見られる珍しい現象

Byマンフォ・ブレシア

10月14日、2023年
金環日食：アメリカで見られる珍しい現象

On Saturday, October 14, an annular solar eclipse will occur, giving the Sun the appearance of a ring of fire. This unique astronomical event, where the Moon partially blocks the Sun, is the first of its kind since 2012. The phenomenon will be visible in the skies over parts of North America, providing a stunning spectacle for those fortunate enough to witness it.

The term “ring of fire” is used to describe the shape formed by the Moon partially blocking the Sun. In this particular eclipse, the Moon’s size appears slightly smaller than the Sun’s, creating a ring-like effect. The eclipse will be visible from some parts of North America, starting in Oregon at 9:13 am (PDT) and ending in Texas at 12:03 pm (CDT), according to NASA. The path of the eclipse will cross the United States, over Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, through parts of Central America, and into South America from Alaska to Argentina.

This annular solar eclipse is a rare event, with the previous occurrence visible from the United States dating back to 2012. The next one that will be visible from the US is predicted to take place on June 21, 2039. However, this upcoming eclipse will not be visible in India; it is exclusive to the Western Hemisphere.

Weather conditions may play a role in the visibility of the eclipse. A weakening cold front is expected to cause cloudy conditions in certain areas, potentially obstructing views of the solar phenomenon. Cloud cover may affect places like Eugene, Medford, and Alturas. In other regions along the eclipse path, such as Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico, thinner clouds might allow for views of the sun, albeit with a slightly hazy sky. The clearest views are anticipated over southeast New Mexico, northwest Texas, and the southern Gulf Coast of Texas.

The annular solar eclipse on October 14 will undoubtedly provide a captivating celestial display for those lucky enough to witness it. Whether you are in Oregon, Texas, or any other area along the path, it is a spectacle worth experiencing. So mark your calendars and be prepared to witness the ring of fire in the sky.

ソース：
– NASA
– スペースドットコム

